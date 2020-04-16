EPHRATA - Due to the coronavirus, high school senior traditions have been dashed for the Class of 2020.
That’s why Ephrata’s community is stepping up to honor students set to don a cap and gown come June. Starting April 17, the Ephrata School District will light up Lions Field from 8:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. to honor this year’s senior class.
The stadium lights will be on for the 20-minute timeframe every Friday. The district is encouraging people to drive by and honk while staying in their cars and must follow social distancing and safety protocols.
No gatherings will be allowed.
That's not essential activity, school district. Did you forget something?
