MOSES LAKE - An Ephrata woman has died from injuries sustained in an Aug. 4 head-on collision on state Route 17 near Moses Lake.
Lee O. Hampton, 72, died Aug. 18 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to information provided on Wednesday by the Washington State Patrol.
On Aug. 4, Hampton was driving a 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV south on SR 17, near Randolph Road, when state troopers say Hampton crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota RAV4.
Hampton was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being airlifted to Sacred Heart.
The other driver, 39-year-old Wenatchee resident Gregory A. Lisewych, was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for his injuries.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
