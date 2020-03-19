EPHRATA - An Ephrata resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the eighth confirmed case in Grant County, according to the Grant County Health District.
The patient, a female Ephrata resident between the ages of 19 and 40, has not experienced any severe illness and is in home isolation, according to the health district. There is also an additional probable case and an estimated 68 test results pending. A total of 52 people in Grant County have tested negative.
“There are now three Grant County communities with confirmed cases of COVID-19. At this point, we should assume it is present throughout the county and state,” health district officials stated.
Across the state, there are more than 1,300 confirmed cases and 74 deaths.
Health district officials also reportedly several law enforcement agencies have voiced support in enforcing Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring many businesses and all restaurant dining areas to close, as well as prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more.
Moses Lake police have received information that there are businesses in the city refusing to comply with the order to close.
“Understanding that this is a difficult but necessary decision, we would ask that every establishment listed in the emergency proclamation to please follow the mandates of Gov. Inslee,” police stated. “Should businesses fail to follow the emergency proclamation, the Grant County Health District has asked the police department to contact those businesses in person to issue a verbal warning. Should the business refuse to follow the verbal warning, the district may authorize a misdemeanor citation be used to the business owner/operator.”
