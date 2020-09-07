BEVERLY - Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place for homes along Beverly Burke Road in Grant County due to the Beverly Burke Fire.
All residents along Beverly Burke Road have been notified, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Level 1 evacuations are also in place for the communities of Beverly, Schwana and the Wanapum Village.
Beverly Burke Road is closed between state Route 26 and state Route 243
The fire was last estimated at about 500 acres, with multiple fire districts on scene.
i hope no one gets hurt. the saying- when it rains it pours, we have had a few fires over the labor day weekend. wish people would be more careful. and we all are hoping for a big rain. i know i am.
