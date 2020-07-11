MANSFIELD - Level 2 evacuations have been issued for scores of homes in the town of Mansfield due to a fast-approaching fire that’s already torched several buildings including one home.
The large brush fire started just south of the McNeil Canyon at Road E NW and Rd 11 in the early afternoon on Saturday.
Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille says the blaze has burned 10 miles from east to west. The now 10,000-acre blaze is only two to three miles southwest of the town of Mansfield.
Caille says a home, located in the 1200 block of Road C, was damaged. The residence was surrounded by the inferno at one point but fire fighters managed to fend off the flames. All outbuildings around the singed home were destroyed and the house has exterior fire damage. The family living in the home was forced to flee.
A total of six outbuildings have been lost to the fire.
State mobilization crews have been authorized to attack the blaze. The attack from the air consists of two helicopters, six single engine planes, and two larger aircraft.
According to the latest report, the fire has crossed Road A NE and is moving east.
iFIBER ONE News will be on scene to provide additional fire coverage.
