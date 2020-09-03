YAKIMA — The Evans Canyon Fire near Yakima has destroyed five homes as the blaze is pushing close to 35,000 acres.
The destruction of the five primary residences by the Evans Canyon Fire, burning about eight miles north of Naches, represents the greatest loss of property to fire in Yakima County in nearly five years.
The fire burned more than 21,000 acres on Wednesday alone and is listed at zero percent contained.
Regional Northwest incident management team spokesperson Roland Emetaz said increasing winds, along with plenty of dry fuels, could create difficult conditions. He also noted firefighters face hotter-than-average temperatures for this time of year with highs in the 90s through Sunday in Naches.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday about eight miles northwest of Naches and grew rapidly in the Wenas Valley. Emetaz said the cause was unknown.
Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders were in place for all homes north of Wenas Lake, west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, and north to the Kittitas County line.
