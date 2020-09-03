YAKIMA— A wildfire burning near Yakima has grown to an estimated 52,000 acres (81 square miles) and residents of about 900 homes are under evacuation orders.
The Evans Canyon Fire, north of the town of Naches, has destroyed five homes.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that firefighters had been making progress and that the fire was 10% contained.
The fire started Monday afternoon in the Wenas Valley and grew quickly in high winds. The 900 homes under evacuation orders are north of Naches and Selah.
Level 3 (leave now) evacuations remain in place for hundreds of homes in Yakima County. In Kittitas County, Level 2 (get ready to leave) evacuations have been issued for all homes south of Thrall Road along state Route 821.
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is closed. People are advised to use Interstate 82.
More than 440 firefighters are facing temperatures in the mid-90s, but winds are not as strong as they were earlier in the week when the fire grew rapidly in size.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
these brave firefighters should be paid 4 times more money. weather says brace yourselfs for haze & smoke from ca fires and this fire in a couple days-- wind has been coning out of the south daily most of the summer, our luck is gonna run out according to the national weather service in columbia basin seattle perhaps-- smoke. hope we do not get those tempeture inversons -pardon the spelling. ss
