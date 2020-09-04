YAKIMA - The Evans Canyon Fire is now estimated at close to 70,000 acres as the blaze actively burned throughout Thursday, pushing to both the north and southwest.
Level 3 evacuation orders remain in place for more than 900 homes in Yakima County. Level 2 evacuations continue in Kittitas County for the Umptanum Road area and Yakima Canyon, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Dozers, hand crews and engine crews on Friday will continue perimeter control and construct fire lines to stop the fire spread from reaching the Kittitas Valley, Wenas Valley and Naches, according to incident command. Several strike teams, including the Mid-Columbia strike team with firefighters from Grant County, are assigned to the blaze to provide structure protection.
At least five homes have been lost in the fire.
More than 700 fire personnel are currently assigned to the blaze, which is listed at 10 percent contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.