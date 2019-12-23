QUINCY - The Port of Quincy plans to do commerce on a larger scale now that it’s begun moving forward with Phase 1 in the expansion of its Intermodal Terminal in Quincy.
Phase 1 consists of adding more gravel surface to the east and north portions of the Intermodal Terminal to accommodate the increasing growth in ocean container freight, which includes frozen and dry agricultural products from central/eastern Washington. The containers are transported from the Port of Quincy to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.
The Intermodal Terminal expansion will be completed in two phases.
Phase 1 is expected to be completed in early 2020.
Phase 2 will include improvements to the electrical and lighting systems within the intermodal terminal. The work will include installing three additional refer power units/receptacles for the storage of an additional 30 refrigerated containers within the terminal. The Port of Quincy will be requesting assistance in the form of a federal and/or state legislative appropriation(s) or grant(s) to complete Phase 2.
Phase 1 will cost $300,000 and Phase 2 will cost $400,000.
The Port of Quincy Intermodal Terminal is a modern and fully functional inland intermodal port facility located on the BNSF mainline (i.e...Stevens Pass line), and is currently providing truck intermodal export services for shippers and exporters in Washington State.
Demand for services at the Port of Quincy’s Intermodal Terminal has increased in recent years.
