EPHRATA - Law enforcement is running extra patrols this weekend, focused on motorcycle safety along Interstate 90 from Snoqualmie Pass to Spokane.
The extra patrols, happening Friday through Sunday, will focus on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other drivers. State troopers will be working with law enforcement agencies in Kittitas, Grant, Adams, Lincoln and Spokane counties during the extra patrols.
In 2019, 92 motorcycle riders died in crashes in Washington, the highest number of motorcycle rider fatalities in the state since 1982. Through May of this year, 30 motorcycle riders have died in crashes in the state, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).
“Motorcyclists are over-represented in deadly crashes,” stated WTSC Acting Director Pam Pannkuk. “These crashes are preventable and one deadly crash is too many."
This weekend’s extra patrols are part of the WTSC motorcycle safety education campaign known as “It’s a Fine Line.” From 2015 through 2019, motorcycles made up just three percent of all registered vehicles in the state but accounted for 15 percent of all traffic fatalities. Driving under the influence, speeding and failure to negotiate curves or running off the road are the main contributing factors.
“Each summer in our state, we lose 35-40 people to motorcycle crashes, and that’s not acceptable,” Pannkuk stated. “We must travel responsibility so that everyone arrives home safely.”
The extra patrols are part of Target Zero, striving to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington by 2030.
It is illegal in this State to profile motorcycle riders even under the false claim of emphasis on safety. They have tried before and canceled it in the past due to outrage
