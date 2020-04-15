EAST WENATCHEE -On Wednesday, Federal legislators announced millions of dollars in federal aid that will be going to local airports affected the coronavirus pandemic. The funding was made possible through the CARES Act.
The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The following list details which local airports are due to receive CARES Act funding:
Pangborn Memorial Airport (East Wenatchee) $18,120,680
Lake Chelan Airport (Chelan) $1,000
Ephrata Municipal Airport (Ephrata) $30,000
Grant County International Airport (Moses Lake) $30,000
Othello Municipal Airport (Othello) $20,000
Cashmere-Dryden Airport (Cashmere) $20,000
Funds will be made available to all airports sometime this month.
(1) comment
18 million vs 30K ? The accounting seems to be a little off on whoever was in charge of distributing funds fairly.
