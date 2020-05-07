MOSES LAKE - Fairchild Air Force Base has planned a flyover of Moses Lake and other eastern Washington communities on Friday to honor workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so thankful for the health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on the frontline of the COVID-19 threat,” stated Colonel Derek Salmi, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander. “This flyover is one small thing we can do to say thank you for all of your hard work and remind everyone that we, as a community, are all in this together.”
Two KC-135 Stratotankers from the base will begin the “America Strong Flyover” around noon on Friday and will fly over Moses Lake, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Flyover schedule:
- 12:22 p.m. - Moses Lake (Samaritan Hospital)
- 12:39 p.m. - Yakima (Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital)
- 12:57 p.m. - Tri-Cities (flyover includes Richland, Kennewick and Pasco hospitals)
- 1:29 p.m. - Spokane (Shriners/Deaconess Hospital and Sacred Heart Medical Center)
- 1:38 p.m. - Coeur d’Alene (Kootenai Medical Center)
- 1:44 p.m. - Spokane (Holy Family Hospital and VA Hospital)
