MOSES LAKE - A major resource that will help pass the time during the pandemic will be made available for the first time in months this Saturday.
On Monday afternoon, Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake informed iFIBER ONE News that it will reopen at 25% capacity on Nov. 7.
Owner Jeff Fairchild says the theater will show the latest available films. Until further notice, Fairchild Cinema will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
“It’s been slower than molasses at the already-open movie theaters during the week, so we think it’s best to just keep it open on the weekends,” Fairchild told iFIBER ONE News.
As far as the seating is concerned, Fairchild says every other row will be blocked off and there must be three empty seats between groups. Fairchild says movie theater staff will scan each auditorium just before each showing to make sure everyone is compliant with social distancing protocols.
The movie theater will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity when Grant County is approved to move into Phase 3.
Tickets for showings can only be bought the day of.
Fairchild says his staff will update the website within the next 48 hours to reflect movies and times. That website is: www.fairchildcinemas.com.
