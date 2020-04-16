MOSES LAKE - Make this Saturday night movie night at home, complete with movie theater popcorn thanks to Fairchild Cinemas in Moses Lake.
As a way to thank the community for their support, Fairchild Cinemas is having a free popcorn giveaway from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 233 N. Block Street, offering one free large bag of popcorn per vehicle, with additional bags available for $5 each (cash only and no change provided).
The event is drive-thru pickup only.
Fairchild Cinemas and all movie theaters in the state have been closed since March 16 under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which remains in effect through May 4.
