SPOKANE - We are one week into October and some of you might be wonder when the fall weather will arrive.
The National Weather Service office in Spokane provided forecasts for the Wenatchee and Moses Lake areas. Temperatures will stay in the 70’s for highs until Saturday. Starting on Saturday, highs will fall 10 degrees into the mid-60’s and lower 40’s to upper 30’s for lows in the succeeding days.
A drastic increase in precipitation will accompany those cooler temperatures starting Saturday and we’ll see a 20%-50% chance of rain for both areas into next week.
This fall and winter, meteorologists have forecasted a la nina weather pattern which brings cooler and wetter conditions.
