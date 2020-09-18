OMAK - Two weeks after the Cold Springs Canyon Fire scarred them for life both physically and emotionally, the couple are doing much better than they were a fortnight ago according to family.
During the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 6, Jamie and Jake Hyland of Renton were at their second home with their 1-year-old son, Uri, when the Cold Springs Canyon Fire raged through the area. The Hylands tried to escape the blaze in their truck, but were flanked by the fire after crashing their rig.
The two were forced to flee the fire on foot resulting in the death of their son and unborn child. Both Jamie and Jake were badly burned and became lost.
After family had reported them missing on Sept. 7, the two were found by rescuers two days later at the bank of the Columbia River alive, but severely burned. Both were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
A week-and-a-half later, family reports that the two appear to be recovering successfully despite Jake having burns over 25% of his body and Jamie having burns on 37% of her body. As of Thursday, Sept. 17, Jamie is reportedly talking, eating, and can get out of bed and sit up in a wheelchair.
“Jamie got out of bed into a sit up wheel chair for the first time yesterday to go to her birthday party in Jake’s room. This is a huge deal and a lot of exertion. She was able to see Jake and he sang Happy Birthday to her. One of the nurses made her a pureed strawberry shortcake. The nurses have been BEYOND AMAZING,” her family wrote.
Despite her progressive recovery, Jamie has extensive burns on her chest and is coughing up fluids. Jamie is also undergoing respiratory exercises and is doing physical therapy.
As for Jake Hyland, the 31-year-old had three pins inserted into his hand to stabilize the fingers that were “burned down to the bone.” He too is able to eat, but continues to work on eating larger meals.
“Jake and Jamie give thanks to their God and know that He is their healer, their rock. He is the healer of broken hearted. He is getting them through hour by hour, day by day.”
A GoFundMe to help pay for the Hyland’s medical expenses has raise over $297,000.
(1) comment
God bless you both. Heal soon.
