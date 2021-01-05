Everson, Washington-based Save Family Farming went public with its opinion of the $2 million fine levied against Gebbers Farms after dozens of safety and health violations were reported.
The hefty penalty issued by Washington Department of Labor and Industries was announced on December 21, 2020. L&I issued a $2,038,200 fine after an investigation into the COVID-19 deaths of two workers.
“This farm clearly understood the steps they were required to take to keep workers safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Gebbers made it very apparent to investigators they had no intention of following the rules as written regarding temporary agricultural worker housing and transportation,” stated L&I Director Joel Sacks.
In response, management at Gebbers say they “strongly disagree with the agency’s assessment.”
“Gebbers Farms collaborated with an infectious disease specialist early in the pandemic to develop a group-shelter program that put employees’ health, safety and well-being first,” Gebbers management stated. “Our group-shelter program had many of the same elements as the state’s rule, including social distancing, mandatory facial coverings, reducing maximum occupancy of common areas, and using exhaust fans to create extra airflow in living quarters. We had already established cohorts of 42 people before the state set a 15-person cohort. We consulted experts to develop our program and there is nothing magical about the number 15. Consider that the state recommended size for community group gathers is far fewer today than at any other time in the year and community cases are rising.”
On Tuesday, January 5, Save Family Farming presented itself as a party with a vested interest in the matter and defended Gebbers.
“The $2 million fine cannot be justified by the accusations, especially since a crucial one has already been thrown out by a judge. The unprecedented fine suggests the state agency is following the discredited enforcement approach of a former EPA Regional Administrator,” the group wrote in a press release.
Save Family Farming Executive Director Gerald Baron called the fine “enforcement by crucifixion."
“Such a large fine requires an exceptional level of violations and unassailable proof,” said Gerald Baron, Executive Director of Save Family Farming. “But it appears that proof is missing.”
“What is truly sad about the state’s action here,” Baron noted, “is that it leaves a false impression that this farm and by implication all farmers did not do what they needed to protect their valued employees.”
“Farm labor activists have claimed farm workers were at exceptional risk and tried to stop them from even coming to harvest crops,” Baron said. “The facts show that these workers were far safer on the job than in the community and they had less illness than non-farm employees in these communities. It would have been appropriate for the state to clarify that.”
Gebbers Farms has appealed the fine. iFIBER ONE News will update you on the status of that appeal when it becomes available.
According to its website, Save Family Farming is the unified voice of Washington’s family farmers. The group claims it plays a unique role in reaching out to the non-farming public to build a better understanding of what our family farmers are doing to grow food in a way that consumers today now expect.
(4) comments
Im sure it will be appealed and eventuallyl cost passed on to customers
This article is about someone's opinion? Little light on substance.
I’m willing to bet this farm is owned by pro-life white republicans who are in church every weekend but are raciest who didn’t care about the low life Mexicans or blacks who were slaves for them. They are getting what they deserve hope they lose the farm over it.
You would lose that bet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.