COWICHE - A Cowiche-area farm with orchards and packing facilities in Mattawa is at the receiving end of a $150,000 fine. Evans Fruit was penalized by Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries for two “willful” serious violations. L&I claims that the fruit grower did not follow workplace COVID-19 mask and social distancing requirements.
“The violations are willful in that the company knew employees were required to wear masks and the employer knowingly did not enforce it. Because the violations are considered willful, the penalty is 10 times larger. The violations are deemed serious due to the risk of serious illness or death from exposure to COVID-19,” the department stated.
Department officials say an L&I investigator observed a number of workers in different areas not socially distanced or were without physical barriers between them; a number of workers in the warehouse and office were reportedly not wearing required masks. L&I says the grower’s safety manager said he would not require any worker to wear a mask.
L&I says it’s the third time in recent months that the company has been cited for COVID safety and health violations.
Evans Fruit Company was fined $6,600 after two inspections at separate fruit packing locations last summer.
“…social distancing and masking violations were found. The company told L&I the masks made fruit packers hot to the point they were passing out,” L&I stated in a press release.
Evans Fruit has 15 days to appeal the penalty.