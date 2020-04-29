WARDEN - A potato grower out of Warden says 2020 has been a rough year for he and his fellow farmers in the region due the coronavirus pandemic. S&C ranching grows over 4,000 acres of potatoes.
Austin Sandmann of S&C Farms in Warden says potato production has nearly come to a halt. Sandmann says 90% of Washington’s potatoes in are processed varieties which are used in restaurants and other food service establishments. Sandmann says his farm has taken a 25% reduction in business with processing plants resulting in stockpiles of unsellable yields or at least products that can only be sold at pennies on the dollar.
Sandmann says he knows other growers who have lost 50% of their yields and believes food producers with 1,000 acres or less are the most susceptible to losing everything.
Potato growers are giving away nearly 20 tons of potatoes in Ritzville Wednesday morning after coronavirus restrictions have slowed or stopped production of potato products across eastern Washington. Additional loads will be distributed over the next two to three weeks to local charities, food banks, churches and individuals in Washington state. Republican State Rep. Mary Dye of Pomeroy says more than three billion pounds of potatoes sit in storage statewide and one billion pounds of potato yields are “without a home." Dye is a member of the Washington State Food Policy Forum and serves on the House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
“Cold storage is limited because the supply of potato products has backed up. Freezers are full. There's a lack of demand and all of these unprocessed potatoes have a short shelf life. So our growers are making an enormous sacrifice to give these potatoes away and help feed our communities at the same time,” added Dye.
The 9th District lawmaker says the potato market saturation is only part of the problem.
“Growers were on track to plant 170 thousand acres of potatoes that were destined for frozen potato processors in Washington and Oregon. Many have already planted the crop, or they had prepared the ground for planting and had taken delivery of seed potatoes. Many had invested nearly $2,300 per acre before planting their first potato. And then the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions hit,” noted Dye. “Now Washington growers are looking at about $73 million in losses, and it is so late in the season that many will not be able to find alternative crops to grow that could recover their losses.”
In Moses Lake, the Washington State Potato Commission believes many growers may not survive this loss without involvement by the USDA. Sandmann believes that USDA has the capital to buy yield stockpiles and donate them to food banks who need them.
“I am very concerned about food shortages at the end of the year as the result of this pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Without markets, growers cannot plant,” added Dye. “The delay may cause unintentional food shortages next winter because markets signal what needs to be planted now. When markets shut down, it creates a bottleneck at the farm gate. What we do now matters to the future of our national food security.”
Other farming varieties like onions and milk are taking a hit as well. In Othello, onion farmers have been selling 50-pound bags of onions for $5.
(1) comment
Hey Farmers, can't you sell it at your farm and have the general public come by and purchase directly from you? It would be a pain to bag it (or make the public bring their own container), but I would rather buy it directly from you guys than some big corporation like a grocery store.
