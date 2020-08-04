A group of advocates, most of them current or former farm workers, are making the rounds in the region to spread the word about the alleged exploitation of ag laborers. The rally initially took place in Quincy on Monday, July 27 and continued onto Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Ellensburg on separate days throughout the week. The picketers told first-hand stories about dangerous working conditions that went ignored by orchardists and provided details about the spread of COVID-19 among workers in the fields.
“We’re advocating for farmworkers’ rights…to bring awareness to the death of farmworkers from COVID-19 across the U.S. and in Washington state,” Eduardo Castenada Diaz stated. Castenada is a Democrat running for office as a 13th legislative district state representative. His opponent is incumbent Tom Dent. Castenada Diaz grew up in a family comprised of immigrant farmworkers.
“We are the voice of our parents, our family, all humble people working hourly in bad conditions, which sometimes don’t pay overtime. They give everything for their families and let this happen, but we are going to be the change. Educate yourself, register to vote; our parents don’t know much about these things,” a 19-year-old Quincy woman explained on the loudspeaker during the march. “Farm workers are not disposable, they never will be.”
Todd Mildon of Ellensburg, a former civil rights attorney and president of Central Washington Justice For Our Neighbors has been present during rallies. Mildon addressed the issue of coronavirus spreading across migrant work camps.
“So, the reality is that if the federal government wanted to protect workers throughout the country, right now, all they would have to do is issue an emergency rule, giving all farm workers, all workers across the country the protective equipment that they need; it could happen tomorrow,” Mildon shouted over the loudspeaker. “The federal government is failing workers by refusing to do the simple, moral, right thing which is to issue rules to protect workers from a global pandemic that has killed almost 150,000 Americans.”
Organizers say the march will continue in Seattle on August 8 and in Wenatchee on August 15.
