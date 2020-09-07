OKANOGAN - A fast-moving wildfire that started near Omak Sunday night and jumped the Columbia River into Douglas County Monday morning has prompted Level 3 evacuations.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze has burned an estimated 9,000 acres and is burning between Road K Northeast and state Route 17, burning south toward state Route 172. A combination of Level 2 (be ready to leave) and Level 3 (leave now) evacuations have been issued in Douglas County for residents in the area of Hayes Road and east of Road H Northeast toward SR 17.
Okanogan County Emergency management issued Level 3 evacuations for areas northwest of Omak Lake south to SR 17 along the Columbia River and west to Highway 97 north to Malott.
Residents evacuated can contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331.
Current road closures include SR 17 from Bridgeport Hill Road, east to Leahy Junction, Pearl Hill Road, Highland Orchard Road, Road P and Road 28 from Pearl Hill Road at Hanford’s residence to Road K and SR 17.
The fire was first reported about 9:30 p.m. Sunday just south of Omak. High winds caused flames to jump the Columbia River near Brandt’s Landing, east of Bridgeport on Monday. Fire crews from Okanogan, Douglas, Grant and Chelan counties are on scene.
Strong winds are expected throughout Monday.
(4) comments
Thanks to all fighting these fires and here's hoping for the best outcomes for all.
Prayers out to all families involved. May this end soon. Special thanks to all the firefighters and volunteers risking their lives. May god bless you all.
[sad][sad] Praying for all the firefighters fighting this crazyness to make it home safely and those being evacuated to find shelter and some peace in this time of chaos.
Add our prayers too, and nice to read kind comments for a change.Thank you, everyone.
