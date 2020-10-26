ROYAL CITY - One person is dead after a collision with a dairy truck crash on SR 26 near Royal City on Monday night.
State Troopers say the wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of SR 26 at SR 262 at 6 p.m.
State Trooper John Bryant says the person piloting the car was killed after the vehicle became sandwiched underneath the trailer.
The collision with the truck punctured the trailer resulted in the spillage of milk on the road.
The westbound lane has been reopened to allow for traffic flow.
We’ll have more information when it becomes available.
(1) comment
Got milk? Seriously though how very sad for 5he driver....RIP
