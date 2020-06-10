UNALASKA, Alaska - A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) tells us what likely led to an Alaska plane crash that killed a Wenatchee man last October.
According to the NTSB, a Saab 200 aircraft carrying 42 passengers attempted to descend into the Thomas Madsen Airport in Unalaska located in the Aleutian Islands. Operated by Peninsula Airways, the plane was flying in from the Ted Stevens Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.
Troubling crosswinds and an unstable aircraft resulted in the pilots’ decision to abort an attempt to land prompting a go-around. During the second attempt, wind speeds intensified to approximately 27 mph. When the wheels made contact with the tarmac, the flight crew indicated that they had touched down 1,000 feet down the runway. Despite maximum braking and maximum reverse thrust, the plane ran out of runway prompting the captain to steer the plane to the right after leaving the roadway to avoid going into the water.
The plane eventually came to rest feet away from the water on an embankment.
The plane’s left propeller broke apart after striking a chain-link fence and couple of road signs sending blades into the water, ground, and fuselage.
Reportedly, one of the propeller blades punctured the cabin and struck a passenger, David Oltman of Wenatchee, who died from his injuries. Several other sustained serious and minor injuries.
Upon further investigation, NTSB officials discovered that the captain of the plane had accumulated 20,000 total flight hours of which 14,000 hours were on a DH-8 and 101 hours were in the Saab 2000, the plane he was piloting that fateful day. As for the co-pilot, he had only accumulated 1,446 total flight hours of which 147 were in the Saab 2000.
A final report of crash should be released by the end of the year.
