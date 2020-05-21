DRYDEN - The names of those involved in Wednesday’s fatal crash in Dryden have been released as well as details about what transpired leading up to the wreck.
The ages, genders and place of residences of most of those involved in the collision have not been disclosed. Troopers say Charles Lemons was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on SR 2 over the Big Y overpass when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck driver by 67-year-old Arlen Simon who was traveling in the opposite direction.
The crash killed Charles Lemons and injured his passenger, Katherine Lemons. The collision did not injure Arlen and his passenger, 44-year-old Aaron Simon. Troopers say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.
The reason why Charles Lemons crossed the centerline is unknown and remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.