RITZVILLE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred between a semi and a car Tuesday afternoon.
State troopers say the crash was reported at 3:02 p.m. on SR 261, five miles south of Ritzville. Troopers say the crash resulted in a death but they have yet to confirm who the victim(s) is. The crash fully blocked the road. The cause of the wreck and the identities of those involved are being looked into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.