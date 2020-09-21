GEORGE - The upper Columbia Basin’s newest restaurant is now open and poised to satisfy the most voracious appetites. Originally founded in Los Angeles in 1947, the Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express brick-and-mortar restaurant in George fully opened for business on Monday, Sept. 21.
The west coast burger franchise is located on Frontage Rd. just off the I-90/SR 281 interchange near Shree’s Fuel Station. The fast-food eatery had a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 18. The restaurant serves is signature burgers ranging from 1/3 lb. to 1.5 lbs.
It also offers chicken sandwiches, shakes, veggie burgers, turkey burgers and wings, both bone-in and boneless. There’s also a secret menu item: the Hypocrite; a veggie burger with bacon on it (get it?). Fries, Onion rings, chili cheese fries and hot dogs are also available for purchase.
The restaurant is one of three new businesses that opened in the same lot this summer. Other new businesses include a Microtel Hotel by Wyndam and the Wicked Goat Brew Coffee stand. Developers also plan to expand their business endeavor by adding a Maverick Fuel station and a La Quinta hotel.
I heard there was a motion in front of the City Council to change the pronunciation of George to Jorge.
