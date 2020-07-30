GEORGE - Burgers far bigger than your fist will soon be sold off the side of I-90 next to George’s brand new hotel and coffee stand.
On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Business Manager Brulee Hoskins who says new Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express is projected to open in the first week of September 2020.
Currently, a Fatburger food trailer with a very limited menu is serving meals, but the brick-and-mortar building will offer a vast menu that includes items such as: 1/3 lb. to 1.5 lb. burgers, fries, onion rings, chili cheese fries, hot dogs, chili hot dogs, vegan impossible burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, vegan milkshakes, bone-in wings, bone-out wings, etc.
The Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express restaurant is situated next to the Microtel by Wyndam and Wicked Goat Brewing Coffee, both of which opened earlier this summer.
Hoskins says the ownership group of the roadside property chose to build a Fatburger because “it’s the best burger for the best price. A great option for a great burger.”
Hoskins says the restaurant will have a drive-thru, will offer room service delivery to the neighboring hotel, and it may do local delivery.
Hoskins added that the restaurant will create 15 new jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.