SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The FBI and Spokane police are now investigating an incident in which the Gonzaga University Black Student Union was hacked during a Zoom meeting and bombarded with racial and homophobic slurs.
The incident occurred last Sunday during a virtual call among members of the Black Student Union. KXLY-TV reports several people joined the call using offensive screen names and began yelling racial and homophobic slurs and sharing pornography on their screens.
Gonzaga University leaders issued a letter this week saying their technical staff was able to capture data of the Zoom-bombing, identifying IP addresses from the people who hijacked the call. The IP addresses were both domestic and international.
They also noted that other universities around the U.S. have had similar Zoom-bombings.
The university said the Spokane Police Department’s criminal investigation unit and the FBI are now involved in the investigation.
“We are deeply disheartened that we must identify ways to maintain safety and security in virtual meeting experiences, but that is a clear reality,” the letter from university leadership said.
(9) comments
Feee-lings... Nothing more than feelings....
And the folks who did it will be feeling pretty bad when they meet their cellmates.
well now we know what rural realist has been up to lately.
That is totally uncalled for! It is people like you that instigate racial unrest!!
Snowflakes... nothing more than snowflakes.....
Oh no. Did I call a racist a racist? Wow. I guess I should apologize. 🙄
I realize that being a Democrat your thinking capacity is very limited but try to grasp the concept here.......I would have no reason to say hurtful and unprovoked thing to the black community. I have never lived with blacks. I have never had blacks break into my house. I have never watched blacks dump garbage along side the road. I have never personally witnessed blacks cheat the government system designed to help the poor. I have never watched the food bank or churches get robbed by blacks. I have never seen blacks sell drugs. I have never seen blacks shoot up my community. I have not had to watch blacks live by a set morals and values that at more closely align with zoo animals than humans that destroyed the once safe and wonderful place called Grant County.
Hey Macleod: Still think what I wrote was uncalled-for? Here's a quote from Rural Realist: "I have not had to watch blacks live by a set morals and values that at more closely align with zoo animals than humans..." "Blacks?" Does he perhaps mean "black people?" Or does he think they still count as only 3/5 of a person? He's an ugly excuse for a human being, and I'll continue to call him out because of that.
You are totally right about him being a raciest. That is how the superior white Christians feel about black people. I’ll bet he will sit in church this Sunday, put money in the collection plate and sing like he is a saint. The Pharisees thought they were superior people too.
