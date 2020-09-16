FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, reflected in the sneeze guard set up between himself and members of the House Committee on Financial Services, speaks during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal Reserve adjusted its inflation target to seek price increases above 2% annually, a move that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come. The Fed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, also left its benchmark short-term rate unchanged at nearly zero, where it has been since the pandemic intensified in March. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)