WASHINGTON - Washington residents who were receiving benefits between July 26 through August 15 are now entitled to an extra $300 per week in addition to their regular unemployment.
The funds stem from a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. Only those who lost their jobs or were laid off due to COVID-19 will receive the extra aid. The state’s application in receiving the additional monetary support was approved on Monday, Aug. 24.
However, the state is not providing an additional $100 on top of this amount as outlined as an option under President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum.
The $300-per-week benefit will only last three weeks.
Whether claimants receive more weeks of benefits will depend on how long the program is available from the federal government. Washington’s Employment Security Department says it will appropriate funding as soon as the application is approved. ESD says it will share a timeline on when eligible recipients will receive the money.
