WARDEN - Tips have yet to pan out as Warden police continue to seek the public’s help in locating a ring stolen from a soldier’s headstone.
Officer Gregg Talbot said Tuesday the department has received a handful of tips but so far, officers have not been able to track down the ring or the person responsible for taking it from the gravesite of Jeremiah Schmunk, who died in Iraq in 2004 when his patrol unit was attacked near Baghdad. He was 20-years-old.
Officer Talbot, who served with Schmunk, said the investigation is ongoing. Without security cameras at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, police are hoping anyone with information will step forward.
During an August visit to her son’s grave, Schmunk’s mother noticed that the golden elephant ring embedded into his gravestone had been chiseled out.
The city of Warden is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the ring and/or the arrest of a suspect. The reward offered by the city was made possible by a donation from a member of the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warden police at 509-793-1300.
