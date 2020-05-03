MOSES LAKE - It took more than 100 cans of paint and a dozen-plus hours of work to paint the names of all 638 Moses Lake High School seniors on the field at Chief Moses Middle School.
“We see you. We cannot replace the experiences our graduating class has been deprived of, but we will ensure the senior class of 2020 will not be forgotten,” school district officials posted on Facebook.
Each of the 638 names, as well as a “Chiefs,” was hand-painted by Tom Pettoello, an art teacher at Rogers High School in Spokane who also completed similar designs on football fields at Rogers High School and East Valley High School.
Each name measures about a foot tall and the art piece covers 4,500 square feet, taking 110 cans of paint to complete, according to the school district.
The Moses Lake School District is encouraging seniors to visit the field and take pictures next to their names, while reminding students to maintain social distancing.
