The National Weather Service is forecasting fierce winds early Wednesday.
Meteorologists say the windy weather will span from Spokane to Wenatchee, but a high-wind warning will be in effect in most of Adams County. Gusts in the high-wind warning zone are expected to blow at around 55 mph.
Forecasters expect tree branches to break, unsecured objects to go airborne, isolated power outages, and difficult travel conditions.
A wind advisory will be in effect for Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties where gusts are expected to reach up to 50 mph at times.
The wind warnings will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.