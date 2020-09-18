OMAK - Crews have now achieved 85% containment on the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County, but the fire’s wickedness won’t be forgotten.
In the Sept. 18 update released by Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, 78 homes were lost or damaged in the dangerous blaze. In addition to that, 60 so-called “secondary” buildings were lost or damaged in the fire as well.
The blaze also killed a one-year-old child and badly burned his parents.
The northeastern flank of the fire remains un-contained and will continue to be the focus of containment efforts over the next few days. The fire has been burning since the evening of Sept. 6.
The cause of the fire continues to be investigated.
The Cold Springs Canyon Fire is responsible for starting the 224,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County which is now 94% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.