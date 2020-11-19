SOAP LAKE - ‘It’s not over until it’s over,’ says one local man who’s paying for the pro-Trump billboard-turned-roadside attraction in Soap Lake.
Lorres Golbienko of Soap Lake had the political sign plastered on the billboard in September 2019. Golbienko’s original agreement with Emerald Outdoor Advertising spanned through November of 2020, but says recently provided additional payment to keep the sign up through the end of December.
“The sign isn’t going down until the election is certified, it’s not over yet,” Golbienko told iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday. The election certification deadline is Dec. 8.
Golbienko’s sign was the subject of controversy when it was first erected and has been a draw for passing motorists.
Golbienko isn’t sure whether he’ll continue to pay for the sign beyond December, but if he does, he says he’ll change it up with a new message; as far as what that message will be remains under consideration.
(13) comments
Trump is a POS.
If only I could pee that high.
The vote is legal. The majority have made their decision. If you believe otherwise, then Perhaps the The 2016 presidential election should be challenged?
Perhaps Trumpy , the whiner never actually won. Perhaps he has been illegally in the white House all these four long horrendous years of insanity. All you Trump supporters should take your drama QUEEN with you to move to another country where dictators rule and grow up . The Biden group has been very concerned about the people and issues that need resolved. There are huge concerns for unemployment, economy challenges, schools closing, hospitals overwhelmed, medical staff overwhelmed, and so much more ! All of you should be concentrating on that. And especially the goofy President of The United States! Instead he goes golfing, and continues his selfish tantrums by making decisions that affect the stability of our democracy, our nation. He has lost . We all have the right to vote. Women had to fight for it. Minority’s had to fight for it. You will not take that right away from me or any other American citizen!
You should all be ashamed of yourselves!
Amen!
Shit I dont care if they leave it up all year......Trump is a disgraceful, terrible human being. It should remind everyone that one term trump the chump was a whiny little bitch all the way to the end........keep it up and spend that money!
Dope Lake. BNSF trumptard
I would just leave it up to irritate the libtard snowflakes.
some people have more money than brains..smh
Cnnot wait till the sign comes down. According to voting tallies a majority of voters voted the child with the orange glow out.
HE IS A LOOSER!!!! AND A PIECE OF DOG DODO.
Did the orange bad man trigger you again? When will you realize you're in charge of your own life?
By the way, it's spelled loser. Also, doo doo
Patience is a virtue.
Let the process play out.
Hey Desert Dweller. Patience for what? The election is clearly over and Biden clearly won. Even with the surprise find of extra ballots in Georgia (weren't you complaining about the Rossi-Gregoire ballot-gate? Where's your tongue now?).
The process has played out. What we, Americans, are dealing with now is a corrupt administration trying to do exactly what they claim the Democrats are doing. Namely, steal the election. Your deep-state bullshit is right there in front of you, for the whole world to see.
Oh yeah,but those emails. SMH in disgust.
They certify elections, that hasn't been done yet.
Cheer your side all you want I'll wait to see the final analysis.
