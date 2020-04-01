EPHRATA - With coronavirus spreading like wildfire, it’s good to know that we won’t see that many literal wildfires this spring and summer, according to one expert.
On Wednesday, Northwest Interagency Coordination Center Fire Analyst Tim Klukas told iFIBER ONE News what to expect with the fire season time frame fast-approaching.
Klukas made a key assertion saying that the end of 2019 and start of 2020 did not have the “drought signature” seen prior to the 2018 wildfire season.
Wildfires were a near-daily problem in mid-2018 throughout north central Washington. 2019 was a definitive contrast to 2018 with far fewer wildfires.
Klukas says 2020’s wildfire season will likely be weaker than 2019. At this time in 2019, Klukas mentioned that he and his counterparts were expecting another severe wildfire season, but that didn’t happen.
This year, he’s expecting the opposite.
Despite the mild winter seen in 2020, Klukas says moisture recovery has been optimal and snowpack in the higher elevations has been good. Klukas says the moisture at the higher elevations will dampen dense vegetation fire fuels reducing the chance of fires.
However, Klukas expressed concern about the lower elevations in areas like rangeland in the Columbia Basin. Klukas says the soil in the area has retained a lot of moisture, which could translate into an increase of grasses and weeds creating more fuel for fire. As a result, Klukas says some crops are at risk of burning this year.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Washington's wildfire season won't ramp up until July.
