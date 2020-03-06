MOSES LAKE - Just south of SR 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake sits Grant County Fire District 5’s newest fire station.
Construction on the much-needed structure began in late spring of 2019 with completion in the fall. The fire hall is at 8423 Neppel Rd. in McConihe Flats.
The station’s bay has the capacity to house seven fire trucks. Additional amenities include a utility room and a bathroom.
District 5 Chief Dan Smith says his department paid for the $500,000-plus station using income generated by wildland firefighting efforts.
Smith says the station was desperately needed due to the population boom in the area which had prompted a sharp increase in fire activity.
“It seems as if McConihe Flats is on fire every summer. Our previous fire station only had enough room for two vehicles," Smith said.
The structure also houses the department’s new 1,000-gallon rural fire truck.
