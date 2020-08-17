OLYMPIA - The state Department of Natural Resources as issued a temporary statewide ban for target-shooting on all DNR-managed lands.
The ban applies to about three million acres of DNR land and includes state forests, community forests and forested state lands.
“We are entering a period of hot, dry weather across our state, including the highest temperatures we’ve seen all year,” stated Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “As conditions get hotter and drier, wildfire risk increases significantly, and we must take reasonable steps to prevent human-caused fires. I know this is an inconvenience for recreational target shooters, but we must do all that we can do ensure that our firefighters do not have to put their lives on the line to fight a preventable fire. When conditions improve, it will be lifted. But for now, we must put the safety of our communities and firefighters first.”
The temporary ban does not restrict lawful hunting.
Commissioner Franz is also encouraging private landowners to consider target shooting restrictions on their property.
A burn ban is also in effect on all DNR lands statewide, and fire danger in most of eastern Washington is rated as “high” or “extremely high.”
