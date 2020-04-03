QUINCY - On Friday, fire crews ended a blaze that had consumed and destroyed a home in Quincy.
Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Don Fortier says crews were called out to the fire at around 3 p.m. The blaze was burning a single-wide mobile home south of the West Canal near Road K and SR 28.
An eyewitness says the fire started in the home. Fire departments from multiple jurisdictions were called out to the scene. The blaze burned some property outside the home as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There are no reports of any injuries.
