MOSES LAKE - A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged a residence near Moses Lake.
Grant County fire districts 5 and 13 responded to the structure fire in the 700 block of Road 9 Northwest and arrived to a 40-foot by 40-foot building fully engulfed in flames, according to Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar.
Svilar said the detached garage and the contents inside were a total loss. The nearby home had exterior damage from the blaze.
The cause of the fire appears to be a heat lamp, used for a small chicken coop, being too close to combustibles inside the garage, according to Svilar.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
