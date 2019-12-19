MOSES LAKE - A detached garage near Moses Lake was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the structure fire about 3:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Circle Place Northeast, just off Airway Drive, and arrived to a 40-foot by 40-foot garage ablaze, according to Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the flames. Firefighters remained on scene for about 90 minutes.
Svilar said nobody was home at the time of the blaze. The home next to the detached garage is undergoing a remodel, and many of the contents of the residence, including appliances, tables and dressers, had been moved into the garage.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Svilar said there is electricity running to the garage but any electrical issues do not appear to be a cause.
Svilar said the garage was a complete loss.
