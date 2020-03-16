EPHRATA - A local resident is without a home after it was consumed by fire early Sunday.
At about 3 a.m., Grant County Fire District 13 crews arrived at a two-story home in the 13000 block of Drumheller Road in Ephrata.
District 13 Fire Chief Jim Stuckey suspects that the destructive fire was caused by an electrical after an outlet was seen smoking. The neighbors living in a double-wide trailer next door notified the resident and all managed to escape the home safely.
At one point, Stuckey says the fire nearby spread to the neighboring double-wide but crews managed to extinguish the blaze in time. Grant County Fire District 13 was assisted by Ephrata’s Fire Department.
It took two hours to snuff out the flames.
The home was a total loss.
Stuckey says it had been rebuilt after burning a year-and-a-half ago.
