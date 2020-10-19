BASIN CITY - Fire officials say a malfunctioning electrical outlet in a living room caused a fire that demolished a one-story home in the middle of Basin City Sunday evening.
Franklin County Fire District 4 Chief Steve Cooper says the double-wide manufactured home was situated off 2nd Avenue.
Chief Cooper says the fire started at around 8:30 p.m. when the outlet caught fire and ignited the drapes. The home’s occupants tried extinguishing the flames with cans of water, but to no avail. Those living in the home fled as the blaze consumed the structure.
The house fire set a neighboring RV alight and burned down an outbuilding.
Chief Cooper says a dog died in the blaze.
The house, RV, and outbuilding are total losses. There were no injuries.
Franklin County Fire District’s 3 and 5 assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.