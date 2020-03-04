CHELAN FALLS - Chelan County Fire District 7 responded to a blaze early Tuesday that engulfed an RV in Chelan Falls.
Fire crews were called out to the blaze on Wyoming Street just after 3:00 a.m. The older RV was situated next to an orchard near some other fruit worker barracks.
Chief Mark Donnell initially told iFIBER ONE News that the RV was occupied but further intel revealed that it was vacant.
Donnell suspects that the cause of the fire is electrical due to the age of the RV. The vehicle was a total loss resulting in $2,500 in damage.
Firefighters managed to stop the blaze before it spread to the neighboring orchard.
