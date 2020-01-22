EPHRATA - It’s been nearly two months since an arson fire occurred in Grant County.
Over the summer and through fall, the county had a record number of fires involving haystacks happening in the Quincy-Ephrata area, most of which were believed to be arson.
After the swath of fires, a $15,000 monetary award was offered to anyone willing to provide a tip that would lead to the arrest of the people responsible for the fires. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble who says the fires came to a halt after the announcement of the award at the end of November.
iFIBER ONE News pried further and spoke to the Grant County Sheriff’s Detective Dustin Canfield who says recent tips have helped deputies identify possible suspects.
Charges against the possible culprits are pending, no arrests have been made yet.
