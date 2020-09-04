YAKIMA — Fire officials are concerned about high winds in the forecast this weekend as more firefighters arrive to help contain the Evans Canyon Fire burning near Yakima between Naches and Ellensburg.
The fire was 69,920 acres as of Friday morning, or 110 square miles. It started Monday afternoon 8 miles northwest of Naches. It is 10% contained. The cause is under investigation.
Over 900 firefighters and 21 aircraft have been called to fight the blaze, which remains a top priority in Washington and Oregon, officials said a news conference Friday.
“We are doing everything we can, bringing every single resource from firefighters to aircraft on this,” State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said. “It is the largest fire we have and we’re hoping it is going to be the last large fire this year.”
A couple of weak weather systems are expected Saturday and Sunday, resulting in gusty ridge top winds and slightly cooler temperatures. A more significant disturbance is expected Sunday night through Tuesday. This will bring a major cool down, but also gusty easterly winds.
Yakima County Emergency Management Operations Director Horace Ward confirmed six homes have been destroyed and 126 people have been displaced and are staying in hotels. No fatalities have been reported.
