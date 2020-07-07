ROYAL CITY - It appears that 200-plus personnel on the Saddle Mountain Fire 15 miles east of Mattawa have stopped the blaze from spreading.
According to Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC), the fire is estimated at 9,958 acres.
A coordinator with CWICC suspects that crews will have the blaze fully contained by this evening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
