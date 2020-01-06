EAST WENATCHEE - A townhome in East Wenatchee was in flames Monday afternoon.
It took fire crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The fire started in one of the units at Eastmont Townhomes on 6th Street and Eastmont Avenue.
Crews received a report of the fire at 2:14 p.m. The cause and location of the fire in the unit remains under investigation. Police say the apartment had severe damage throughout the entire unit but the blaze was contained to the living space where it started.
Police believe neighboring units took on minimal smoke damage.
No one was hurt and the occupants of the apartment got out safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.