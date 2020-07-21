BASIN CITY - Franklin County Fire District 4 Chief Steve Cooper says 14 fire trucks were dousing the flames of a massive fire at a hay processing plant in Basin City early Tuesday.
Cooper says the fire broke out at Sage Hill Northwest on Hollingsworth Road northwest of Basin City at about 12:30 a.m.
Cooper says the cause of the fire was likely mechanical or electric related.
The blaze reportedly destroyed a large bail packing machine, tons of hay, buildings, etc.
No one was hurt in the fire.
