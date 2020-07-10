MOSES LAKE - The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a fire weather watch for the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley on Saturday.
The fire weather watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. A combination of gusty winds and low humidity will bring the potential for rapid fire growth, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected in the mid-90s across the region on Saturday. Winds will pick up into the afternoon and evening with gusts of at least 30 mph.
A fire weather watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, significant fire potential is rising to near normal levels for early July for areas east of the Cascades.
